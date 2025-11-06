Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has been in theatres for almost five weeks, but is refusing to give up on its theatrical run. Due to the recent OTT premiere, its pace at the Indian box office has been impacted, but decent revenue continues to come in. In fact, on a global scale, it recently surpassed Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and now it is also chasing the number one spot in the domestic market. In the meantime, let’s find out where it stands in front of the biggest Kannada hit, KGF Chapter 2, in terms of the return on investment (ROI) battle.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

Backed by solid on-ground buzz, the magnum opus registered a start of 60 crore net, and with positive word of mouth coming into play, it consistently raked in big numbers and emerged as a massive hit. According to the latest collection update, the film has earned an estimated 614.24 crore net at the Indian box office in 35 days, as reported by Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 724.8 crore gross.

Rishab Shetty’s film has made impressive returns so far

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this, it has earned 614.24 crore net so far, thus making an ROI of 489.24 crores. Calculated further, it equals a smashing 391.39% returns at the Indian box office, thus securing a super duper hit verdict.

Box office summary of Kantara Chapter 1:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 614.24 crores

ROI – 489.24 crores

ROI – ROI% – 391.39%

Verdict – Super duper hit

KGF Chapter 2 is way ahead of Rishab’s biggie in ROI battle

If we compare the returns of the Rishab Shetty starrer with the biggest hit of the Kannada film industry, KGF Chapter 2, the difference is huge, and Yash’s epic is leading the battle.

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 was mounted on a budget of 100 crores. Despite such a big cost, it emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its run in 2022. With a tremendous buzz nationwide, the film became a sensation and had a lengthy theatrical run. After a start of over 100 crore net, it went on to earn a massive lifetime collection of 856 crore net.

So, if we calculate, the Yash starrer enjoyed an ROI of 756 crores, which equals 756% returns at the Indian box office. As we can see, it took a big lead over Rishab Shetty’s biggie, which made 391.39% returns.

Box office summary of KGF Chapter 2:

Budget – 100 crores

India net collection – 856 crores

ROI – 756 crores

ROI% – 756%

Verdict – Super duper hit

