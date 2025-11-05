Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, has performed well at the Indian box office so far. After a solid start, it has maintained its pace and amassed a healthy total. During its theatrical run, the film achieved several notable milestones, including entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. Now, it has an opportunity to make a turnaround in the top 10 Hindi grossers list by surpassing Aamir Khan’s successful comedy-drama. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Thamma earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood horror romantic comedy continues to have a smooth ride. Due to a lack of a new major competitor, it managed to retain a good show count in the ongoing second week. During the second weekend, it earned 15.25 crores. On the second Monday, day 14, it maintained a good hold and earned 3 crores. On the third Tuesday, day 15, it witnessed a growth due to the blockbuster Tuesday pricing, earning 3.5 crores.

Overall, Thamma has earned an estimated 145 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 171.1 crores. In the next two days, it is expected to add another 5-5.2 crores, thus pushing the total sum to 150-152.2 crore net by the end of the second week.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (10 days) – 123.25 crores

Day 11 – 4.5 crores

Day 12 – 5.5 crores

Day 13 – 5.25 crores

Day 14 – 3 crores

Day 15 – 3.5 crores

Total – 145 crores

Will it become the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025?

Thamma is already the 9th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. To grab the 8th spot on the list, it needs to surpass Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores). Beating Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t a cakewalk as it must add another 21.58 crores to the kitty. Since there’s no major competition till November 14, the film has a chance to surpass Aamir’s biggie, but everything depends on how it performs during weekdays of the third week.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (net):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 219.24 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 145 crores (15 days) Sky Force – 134.93 crores

