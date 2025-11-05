Colleen Hoover’s novel’s film adaptation, Regretting You, continues to lead the US box office, keeping its number one position on the US daily charts on Monday, after a strong second weekend, the movie shows no signs of slowing down.

The film stars Mason Thames, who has already had a busy and successful year with How to Train Your Dragon and Black Phone 2. Alongside him are McKenna Grace, who is also his real-life partner, Dave Franco, and Allison Williams. Since its release on October 24, the movie has been earning more than $1 million every day in the US for 11 straight days. The trend looks set to continue on Tuesday as ticket prices drop midweek, drawing steady crowds.

Regretting You has now earned over $51.6 million worldwide. Out of this, $28.3 million has come from the domestic market and $23.3 million from international audiences, as per Box Office Mojo. Though it started slow, the film picked up during the Halloween weekend and surprised many by topping the US box office with $7.8 million over the three-day period. It outperformed both The Black Phone 2 and Netflix’s re-release of Kpop Demon Hunters last weekend and is now on track to beat Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’s domestic numbers, which stand at $31.6m.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

North America – $28.3m

International – $23.3m

Worldwide – $51.6m

Regretting You’s Monday Earnings & Audience Response

On Monday, the movie collected another $1 million, showing only a 28.4% drop from the previous Monday’s $1.4 million earnings. Despite the split opinions among viewers and critics, it continues to attract attention. The critics’ score stands at 28%, but the audience score remains strong at 85%, showing that regular moviegoers are far more positive than reviewers.

With a production budget of $30 million, the film is already nearing double its cost. The next few weeks will determine how far it can go and whether it manages to cross its full break-even mark.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

