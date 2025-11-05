The Mummy is one of the most loved action-adventure movies, with Brendon Fraser and Rachel Weisz forming a charming pair. The duo is rumored to reunite for the fourth film in The Mummy franchise, and as the whole fandom rejoices over this amazing report, we will take a quick look at how the trilogy fared at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Even Tom Cruise attempted to reboot the popular film franchise, but it did not achieve the same level of success as the Fraser-led movies. People adore Brendan as Rick O’Connell and Rachel as Evelyn Carnahan. These movies played a significant part in many people’s childhoods. Hence, the nostalgia factor is off the charts with this reunion report. Before we delve into more details, let’s check out which film is at the top of this trilogy.

3. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Worldwide collection – $403.4 million

Directed by Rob Cohen, it is the third and final installment in this trilogy. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. Also, Rachel Weisz did not return for the threequel due to specific reasons and was replaced by Maria Bello. It is the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy.

2. The Mummy (1999)

Worldwide collection – $417.6 million

The first film in the franchise features Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in their most loved roles for the first time. Despite mixed reviews, The Mummy became a box office success, which led to a franchise that included two sequels, a prequel, and an animated series.

1. The Mummy Returns (2001)

Worldwide collection – $443.3 million

It marked the film acting debut of Dwayne Johnson, and, like its predecessor, The Mummy Returns, received mixed reviews yet was a commercial success. Directed by Stephen Sommers, it is the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

More on Rachel Weisz & Brendan Fraser’s return in a new The Mummy sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s latest report, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly in talks to return to their iconic roles for a new sequel in Universal’s The Mummy franchise, which the Radio Silence filmmaking duo will direct. A source close to the project revealed that it’s not a reboot, but a direct sequel that will ignore the events of the third film. The movie will be directed by the Radio Silence duo, consisting of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

