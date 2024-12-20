Imagine Brendan Fraser donning the iconic cape and embodying Superman. It sounds surreal. But back in the early 2000s, it almost happened. During a chat on The Howard Stern Show, Brendan opened up about being in the running for the role of Superman back when J.J. Abrams’ project Superman: Flyby was in the works. Despite the buzz, Fraser said he felt ambivalent about fully committing to becoming the Man of Stee.

Howard Stern brought up whether playing Superman was the role that got away, and Fraser didn’t shy away from his conflicted thoughts. He recalled that before him, Paul Walker also tried out for Superman alongside other “usual suspects” of the time. But Brendan couldn’t shake the idea that landing such an iconic role would mean being eternally associated with Superman. He told Stern, “It’s going to be chipped on your gravestone. Are you okay with that? You will forevermore be known as the Man of Steel.” That’s some serious pressure.

Fraser described his hesitation as a “sort of Faustian bargain.” Why? Because he wanted more than just to be the guy who wore a cape. Brendan prided himself on versatility, a commitment to not being pigeonholed as a one-trick pony. His career choices, filled with diverse roles, showed he didn’t want to be just Superman, tied down by a singular, defining label. He wanted to explore, to stretch his range, and to keep things fresh.

But superhero fame comes with its costs. Brendan Fraser didn’t land the role of Superman, and ultimately, Brandon Routh swooped in to take over the iconic part in Superman Returns. Brendan admitted feeling disappointed, mainly because he saw Superman as a game-changing opportunity. “It had to do a lot with some shenanigans and studio politics,” he saidInin that screen test, Brendan suspected the studio could see he wasn’t fully “there.” Maybe only at 98%. Not all-in. That’s what casting screens are for—screening the commitment.

The backstory? Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams had initially developed Superman: Flyby, a fresh take on Superman, around 2002. But the project never took off. It got shelved. Studios pivoted. That’s when Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns took the spotlight, casting Brandon Routh instead and solidifying a different Superman narrative. Brendan, however, still carried the ghost of that near-miss.

Fraser’s reluctance wasn’t about rejection but about embracing an actor’s core dilemma: staying versatile or being forever etched as a single role. Superman, after all, is iconic but comes with a cultural weight. Brendan wanted to carve a career that wasn’t limited by one moniker, and that desire shaped the decisions that kept him from wearing the Superman cape.

Looking back, Brendan Fraser remains a symbol of an actor striving for artistic integrity. He didn’t just want to be Superman; he wanted to be more. He aimed for diversity in roles, a commitment that kept his career dynamic and unpredictable. Sometimes, taking the path less traveled means passing on something monumental—and Brendan’s choice to say “no” to Superman was a decision about longevity, identity, and legacy.

Today, Brendan Fraser is a different kind of hero—winning hearts in The Whale and cementing his place as a respected actor. Though he didn’t become Superman, his career reminds us that an actor’s path is about choices—embracing diversity, breaking stereotypes, and carving a name that isn’t just about fame but substance.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Was Doctor Strange’s Beyoncé Joke Unscripted? All We Know About Hilarious Moment That Took Benedict Wong By Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News