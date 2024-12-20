Doctor Stephen Strange is no stranger to pulling a fast one, and in Doctor Strange (2016), one of his quirkiest lines was a complete curveball. Benedict Cumberbatch, the man behind Marvel’s master of the mystic arts, casually improvised the now-iconic Beyoncé gag, leaving fans in splits—and Wong in stunned silence.

Let’s set the stage. Stephen Strange had just entered the mystical world of Kamar-Taj, full of ancient secrets, powerful relics, and… mononyms? When he first meets Wong (played by Benedict Wong), Strange can’t help but compare the librarian’s single-name status to pop culture icons like Adele and Eminem. It’s witty, it’s sharp, and it gets even funnier later.

Doctor Strange cheekily quips, “Try me, Beyoncé” when asking Wong for restricted books in one scene. It turns out Cumberbatch completely ad-libbed that line. According to the actor, the joke was a spur-of-the-moment addition during filming. “It was improvised,” he told ET Online, proud of the punchline.

But here’s the kicker—Wong’s reaction wasn’t just part of the act. His confusion about Beyoncé mirrored his character’s cluelessness. The writers, amused by Benedict Cumberbatch‘s energy, leaned into the joke for an additional laugh. Later in the movie, Wong is hilariously caught listening to Beyoncé’s Single Ladies as “research.” A stoic monk learning about Queen Bey? It’s pure comedy gold.

The gag worked not just because of its humor but because it spotlighted Strange’s overinflated ego. The idea that a monk guarding the universe’s deepest secrets wouldn’t know pop music was precisely the kind of smug assumption Doctor Strange would make. While this ad-lib has become a fan favorite, it sparked debate among critics. Some found the humor forced, a weak attempt to mirror Tony Stark’s sarcasm. Others argued it perfectly encapsulated Strange’s dry wit. Either way, it left a cultural imprint.

The Beyoncé moment also added layers to Wong’s character. As the MCU’s go-to straight man, his deadpan responses contrasted beautifully with Strange’s snark. Their dynamic became one of the film’s comedic highlights, paving the way for more laugh-out-loud interactions in future Marvel films.

Improvised moments like this aren’t new to superhero films, but they rarely land as well as Cumberbatch’s Beyoncé joke. It’s a testament to the actor’s quick thinking and commitment to the character’s cocky persona.

Fans still fondly reflect on this scene as a defining comedic beat in Doctor Strange. It wasn’t just a throwaway line; it became a memorable moment that blended Marvel’s signature humor with a dash of pop culture.

So, while Wong may have been left scratching his head, the rest of us were too busy laughing. And somewhere, Beyoncé was probably nodding, thinking: If you liked it, you should’ve put it in the script.

