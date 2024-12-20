When Jared Leto’s Joker first hit screens in Suicide Squad, fans had much to say about his “damaged” forehead tattoo. But, as it turns out, that wasn’t even the craziest thing about his take on the iconic villain. According to Slash Film, Leto’s co-stars were shaken by his full-on method acting. The actor took it to another level, sending real gifts to his fellow actors, making everyone question how far he’d gone.

In 2016, Leto explained his approach to E! News: “I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity, and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there.” To get into character, he sent his co-stars some seriously offbeat “gifts.” We’re talking used condoms, Playboy magazines (described as “sticky”), anal beads, and, perhaps most disturbingly, a dead pig. This wasn’t a prank—it was Leto going full Joker on set.

Viola Davis, who was introduced to Leto’s antics via the dead pig, shared her reaction with Vanity Fair. “That was our introduction into Jared Leto. Now I’m terrified… thinking, is he crazy? Talk about commitment!” Well, talk about commitment, indeed. When a man brings a dead pig to set, it’s pretty much impossible not to ask yourself, “Is this guy for real?” And Davis wasn’t alone.

Reflecting on Leto’s methods, Will Smith joked on the red carpet, “Jared has gone full Joker. He went full Joker, you know? And the rule generally is, never go full Joker.” But even though Smith found Leto’s approach… intense, he respected it. “He was dead serious as an actor,” Smith added. “He really jarred the rest of us into, okay, he’s not fooling around, so we need to get it right.”

If you thought sending dead pigs was the worst of it, think again. Jared Leto sent Margot Robbie a black rat—still alive—in a box. It’s safe to say that was not the kind of gift anyone expects to get on set. But Robbie? She screamed, then kept the rat. Yup, she kept it.

And if you’re wondering if Leto felt any pressure stepping into Heath Ledger’s iconic shoes, he wasn’t too worried. In an interview with GQ, Leto spoke about Ledger’s performance with deep respect, saying, “Not only was he perfect as the Joker—perfect. There’s not a single frame where he’s not great.

Not only was he perfect in that role, but it’s probably one of the best performances, not just of a villain but maybe one of the best performances on film, period.” These are big words for a big role, and it’s clear that Jared Leto wasn’t out to copy Ledger but to carve his own path, even if it meant scaring the bejeezus out of his castmates along the way.

