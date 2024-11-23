Viola Davis has never been one to back down. She made it clear regarding equal pay: you pay me what I’m worth during a candid chat with Tina Brown at the Women in the World salon; the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-winning powerhouse didn’t hold back. She spilled the harsh truth about the pay disparity in Hollywood, especially for women of color. And she didn’t mince words.

“We won’t talk about gender inequality of pay,” Davis said. “Because… what [some women] are getting paid, which is half of what a man is getting paid…well, we get probably a tenth of what a Caucasian woman gets.” Yeah, she said a tenth. And mind you, this comes from a star who’s often top-billing. Despite her decades of experience across film, TV, and theater, she’s still had to hustle—hard.

Davis shared that even with a résumé that includes Fences and How to Get Away with Murder, her path hasn’t mirrored icons like Meryl Streep or Julianne Moore. “I am nowhere near them… not as far as money or job opportunities,” she admitted. “And yet I have to get on that phone constantly.” Imagine being an acting legend and still having to pick up the phone to fight for fair treatment.

Viola Davis? Yeah, she’s been calling out Hollywood’s BS for years. Take the 2015 Emmys, when she made history as the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for How to Get Away with Murder. That speech? Straight fire. Quoting Harriet Tubman, she dropped truth bombs: “The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles simply because you are not there.” Mic drop.

Even with an Oscar for Fences, shiny trophies don’t fool Davis. She made it clear: winning awards doesn’t mean equal opportunities. “You give me what I’m worth,” she told Brown—her rallying cry.

Hollywood is moving, but Davis’ story shows that the road to true equality is still long. She’s constantly pushing the limits, whether standing up for fair pay or advocating for others. And honestly, she deserves every cent—and then some.

