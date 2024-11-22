Here’s a plot twist for the books—Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, once queued up like any regular cricket fan to meet Sachin Tendulkar. Yep, the Boy Who Lived turned into the fan who waited, all for an autograph from the Master Blaster.

The scene? Lord’s Cricket Ground, 2007. England and India were locked in a nail-biting Test match that ended in a draw. But for Radcliffe, the real win came after the game. He queued up, book in hand, just to meet Tendulkar. “My friends and I were thrilled to meet Sachin and get his autograph. I am a huge fan; he is truly a legend,” he later said. Turns out even wizards have heroes.

And don’t forget—Radcliffe is a cricket fanatic through and through. Back in the day, he dreamed of rocking the England jersey. Sure, life bowled him a different delivery, landing him on a Hollywood set instead of a cricket pitch, but his passion for the game? It’s still going strong.

The fandom doesn’t stop there. Radcliffe’s got a soft spot for India, too. “Indians are huge cricket fans, just like me,” he shared in an interview. He’s read Midnight’s Children, knows the cricket-obsessed culture, and has India on his travel bucket list. He even planned to visit during the Cricket World Cup but got tied up with his Broadway gig, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

What makes this story even more remarkable? The Harry Potter actor wasn’t pulling any Hollywood diva moves—no VIP access or special treatment. He’s just a regular dude waiting his turn to meet a cricket legend. It’s a refreshing reminder that even global stars have their fan moments.

So, yeah, the boy wizard might’ve defeated Voldemort, but standing in line for Tendulkar’s autograph? That’s a whole different level of magic. And let’s be honest, Daniel—next time, skip the queue and watch a game in India. Sachin’s fans would roll out the red carpet for you!

