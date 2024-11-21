It turns out that even Harry Potter himself had a wild streak. In 2012, Daniel Radcliffe admitted he’d had a few memorable encounters with fans—yes, the Harry Potter kind. In an interview, Radcliffe got candid about his life during and after his Harry Potter days, including some less-than-squeaky-clean moments.

“I was always very nervous about the groupie thing,” he revealed. “I like to like somebody before I sleep with them. You know you’ll have to talk to them afterward, even if it is a one-night stand.” Still, he confessed, “I have… That has happened, but generally speaking, I’ve known the person. Apart from a few times when I was drinking.”

Let’s not forget Radcliffe has been open about his struggles with alcohol during his Potter years. In the same interview, he described himself as “an annoying, loud, inappropriate, messy drunk.” He admitted to blacking out regularly, saying, “I’m good fun for the first four drinks, and after that, it’s a rapid, rapid decline into where I have to be helped home.”

Back in the day, Radcliffe’s life was a whirlwind. Was it becoming a global icon at just 11, thanks to Harry Potter? Yeah, that comes with some severe pressure. Between wild premieres, crazy fans, and juggling fame, relationships, and adulthood, he lived fully while trying to stay grounded.

But Radcliffe wasn’t just in the headlines for his drinking or fan encounters. Oh no, this guy was making shocking moves—like stripping down on stage in Equus. Fans couldn’t believe it. The boy wizard was shedding that innocent image for something way bolder. But if anything, it proved Radcliffe wasn’t afraid to break out of his comfort zone.

Fast forward to today, and the guy has slowed things down. He’s been in a steady, decade-long relationship with actress Erin Darke. Radcliffe told People earlier this year, “I’ve got a nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much. We’re delighted.” Who would’ve thought the guy who once had wild nights was now living that chill, low-key love life?

Looking back, Radcliffe’s journey from messy nights to steady happiness feels like the arc you’d expect from one of his films. The boy wizard grew up—just not quite how anyone imagined. Even wizards must figure out life one spell (or drink) at a time.

