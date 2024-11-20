Margot Robbie’s life? Total whirlwind. From landing epic roles to launching her own production company and even snagging an Oscar nom, it’s been a crazy ride. But forget the Hollywood glitz for a second because one of her most memorable (and pretty dramatic) moments happened before that. Plot twist: she fell for her housemate. Yup, Margot, I, Tonya queen and Wolf of Wall Street star, was secretly dating Tom Ackerley before anyone knew they were more than just “mates.” Talk about keeping things low-key!

This whole thing started in 2013 when Margot was filming Suite Française and hanging with the crew. They were vibing so hard that someone threw out the idea of living together. Next thing Margot knew, she was signing a lease for a place in Clapham, barely even seeing it before dashing off to the Golden Globes. You know, just casually making big life moves on a whim.

And get this—she wasn’t alone in that three-bedroom house: she, Tom, and many assistant directors who don’t make bank. So yeah, the place was tight—but when you’re Margot Robbie, that’s just part of the grind.

At first, they kept things down low—“Oh, we’re just mates, just mates”—but we all know how that ends. Eventually, the truth came out, and the house didn’t handle it well. “It was dramatic,” Margot said. “Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a minute.” But after some dust settled, things chilled, and everyone moved on.

Fast forward to 2016, and Margot and Tom were married in Byron Bay. But the real kicker? They didn’t even think about living alone until their roommates pointed it out. “You guys had a wedding. You have to live on your own now,” they told the newlyweds. “We were like, ‘What? Just the two of us? That’s going to be weird.’”

So, Margot learned that sometimes the best love stories start with some drama—and many housemates.

