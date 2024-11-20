Margot Robbie is hitting pause on social media. The Suicide Squad star, more accustomed to red carpets than Instagram updates, announced in a post, giving fans a quick goodbye. Sharing a snap from the release of Promising Young Woman, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote, “Jumping off social media for the time being – check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now! 😘.” There is no major drama behind the decision; it is just a clear sign that Margot’s unplugging for a while.

But if you’ve been keeping tabs on her, you might’ve noticed this isn’t a new move for Robbie. The 30-year-old actress has a history of disappearing from the social scene for weeks (sometimes even months). Her last central Instagram post? She shared a handwritten note about Chanel’s Cruise show in early May. “Dreaming of the days when I could jump on a plane + be with my Chanel family,” she wrote. All signs pointed to a more low-key life, with Robbie preferring to stay out of the spotlight when she’s not working.

It’s not like she’s not savvy with social media, though. Robbie once created a fake Twitter account to prepare for her role in Bombshell. She explained the move in a Variety cover story, admitting that she used the account to observe how “young millennial conservative girls” interact online. The dedication to her craft? 100%. “I didn’t understand her to begin with,” Robbie said about her character Kayla, but that didn’t stop her from diving deep into the research to get it right.

Away from work, Margot’s also pretty tight-lipped about her personal life. In 2016, she married producer Thomas Ackerley, and even though wedding rumors were flying, she kept it hush-hush until after the fact—casually flaunting her pear-shaped engagement ring on Instagram days later. Talk about keeping things private!

Regarding role models, Margot Robbie’s all about Cate Blanchett. She’s got the whole “crushing it in the career department without spilling personal tea to the tabloids” thing down, and Margot’s here for it. “Her life remains personal, and that’s something I want to strive towards,” Robbie said in 2014. Fast forward to now, and Margot’s taking that advice, stepping back from the social media madness, and letting her work do the talking.

So, while Margot’s not posting every detail of her day, she’s still making severe moves. Whether it’s starring in big-screen hits or running her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot’s priorities are crystal clear—work hard, keep it chill, and stay out of the spotlight when it counts.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Sandra Bullock Donated $1 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News