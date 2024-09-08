During a 2016 New York Daily News feature, it was revealed that Robbie, then in London, took her love for tattoos to the Suicide Squad set. Armed with a tattoo gun, she started inking the cast and crew with “SKWAD” tattoos, adding a personal touch to the film.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Robbie confessed she quickly retired from tattooing after some laughable mishaps and misspellings. Despite her swift exit from the tattoo world, her influence endured. In The Suicide Squad (2021), Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flagg rocks a “SKWAD” tattoo, a nod to Robbie’s brief but memorable foray into body art.

Though Kinnaman confirmed on Instagram that Will Smith did the actual inking, Robbie’s tattoo mania left its mark on the film.

Margot Robbie’s Tattooing Craze Nearly Inked Out Will Smith

When Margot Robbie got her hands on a tattoo gun during the Suicide Squad shoot, things got ink-tense. Fueled by enthusiasm, Robbie immediately started tattooing her co-stars and crew. Cara Delevingne, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and even writer-director David Ayer ended up with permanent reminders of the film on their skin.

However, one major star wasn’t keen on Robbie’s tattooing spree: Will Smith. When Entertainment Tonight asked about being inked by Robbie, Smith quipped, “I’m a grown-a** man.” He added with a chuckle that Robbie’s excitement to tattoo everyone was quickly shot down by his reluctance. “Margot comes bounding into work with all of her 24-year-old glory, like, ‘Guys! Guys! I got a tattoo gun! We’re all getting tattoos!’ I was like, ‘No, we’re not.’”

Despite Smith’s firm no, he did end up participating in the ink action, but not by Robbie’s hand. Joel Kinnaman proudly flaunted his “SKWAD” tattoo on Instagram, done by none other than Smith himself. Kinnaman wasn’t entirely thrilled with the result, calling it “like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter.”

As for Robbie’s tattooing skills, she described them as resembling “what a 4-year-old would draw and stick on your fridge… Like little stick figures.” It’s a good thing Smith passed on Robbie’s tattoo skills—imagine the scenes if she’d inked him?

