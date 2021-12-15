Prime Video is all set to pump up our excitement this holiday season with the premiere of The Suicide Squad (2021) starting December 24, 2021 in India. Written and directed by James Gunn, the film was a rip-roaring success at the box-office and received raving reviews from the critics and fans from all over the world and now, Prime members will be able to enjoy it on the service.

The action-packed DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film is a stand-alone sequel to The Suicide Squad (2016). Comprising of a stellar ensemble, the DC comics-based film includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in lead roles along with Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Pete Davidson as Blackguard in pivotal roles.

Prime Video released the trailer of The Suicide Squad today which takes the viewers on an adventure with a task force full of supervillains who are the world’s only hope to save the world. The extraordinary yet evil outlaws are sent on a dangerous mission to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, our favorite DC villains Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others head on a crusade where nothing could possibly go wrong. Or not!

The Suicide Squad (2021) will be available on Prime Video in India as a treat to Prime members on Christmas eve, on December 24, 2021

