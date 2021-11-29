James Gunn is one of the very few directors that have managed to sustain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU at the same time. The filmmaker who is one of the most sought after directors amongst the fans of the both has a unique style of filmmaking and his subjects have never been the generic ones. His interest have always been in exploring the lesser explored characters and giving them the spotlight they deserve.

In both DCEU and MCU, the filmmaker has shaped two bands of lesser known grey characters with traits far away from superhero, some almost criminals and bandits. Yes we are indeed talking about The Suicide Squad (DC) and The Guardians Of The Galaxy (MCU). The filmmaker took them and made them household names, which wasn’t the case before he was roped in to direct.

Especially for DCEU, James Gunn with The Suicide Squad gave Harley Quinn a new life. She became the talk of the town in no time. What also became intriguing factor was Jared Leto’s Joker and her partnership. Fans wanted them to meet under Gunn’s direction again. But the filmmaker has now revealed he does not want to explore The Clown Prince Of Crime.

The reason is simple, the Joker has been given the limelight by so many people and almost all have them have cracked the code. As per We Got This Covered, James Gunn said, “There’s all sorts of other characters I’m interested in doing. Joker isn’t really one of them. He’s been done well so many times by so many people. I am much more interested in taking characters who haven’t fully had their shot, or people who I connect with. For whatever reason, I feel connected to Harley Quinn.”

James Gunn added, “I feel she’s one of the easiest characters I’ve ever written. So I’m interested in her, and I’m interested in some other DC characters, and we’ll just see what happens next.”

