Only Thanos coming back and trying to fight the remaining Avengers can beat the anticipation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has created. The movie that is kickstarting the Multiverse as Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange opens the gate, is bringing back all the alumni of the Spidey universe. With that who reportedly also enter the Tom starrer are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. But that is not what is making headlines today.

While Tobey and Andrew are bombarded and latter is even done with answering them, the latest news taking away the spotlight from them is the runtime of the movie. If the latest reports are to go by, the final runtime of the movie is now revealed as we speak. And to our surprise, it is making Tom Holland starrer the fourth-longest Marvel movie ever. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in Comicbook, the runtime of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed. And if the Twitter handle Big Screen Leak, quoted by the portal is to go by, the Tom Holland starrer is 2 hours 28 minutes long. Making it the fourth-longest Marvel flick ever. The first three are Avengers: Endgame (3 hours and 2 minutes), Eternals (2 hours and 37 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours and 29 minutes).

Meanwhile was recently as per the same portal that Tom Holland spoke about how he felt Spider-Man: No Way Home idea was not going to work. “When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” Tom said. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige added, “I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. ‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

How excited are you for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments section below.

