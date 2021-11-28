British actor Daniel Craig rose to international fame for playing the role of James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale which was released in 2006. He starred in further four instalments of the franchise including the latest release No Time To Die.

However, off-screen the English star is known for being a private man. Once he became quite candid about privacy and took a sly dig at the Kardashians as well.

Talking to British GQ Magazine, Daniel Craig had made his point across that he’s chosen to keep his personal life as private as he can since he feels that there’s no going back once it’s out there. He said, “I think there’s a lot to be said for keeping your own counsel. You can’t buy it back. You can’t buy your privacy back. ‘Ooh, I want to be alone. ‘F–k you. We’ve been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta, and now you want some privacy?’”

The English actor then also went on to call out on reality TV family in particular — The Kardashians. “Look at the Kardashians, they’re worth millions. I don’t think they were that badly off [financially] to begin with but now look at them. You see that and you think, ‘What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a f–king idiot on television and then you’ll pay me millions?’” Craig said.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die will be the last Bond film for Daniel Craig as he decided to step down from the role. Back in 2019, the British star said to German news site Express, “Yes, someone else needs to have a go.” He also confirmed his decision to leave the role during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in March of 2020.

