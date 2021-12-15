Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a huge fan following across the globe not just for their individual talents but also for the relationship goals they set together. The two started dating again this year after calling off their engagement in 2003. In a recent interaction with the media, the Batman actor recently opened up on his bond with the singer and his divorce with Jennifer Garner in the past.

For the unversed, Ben and JLo had been engaged for a brief period between November 2002 and September 2003 before calling it quits due to excessive media attention. The couple is called Bennifer and have been spotted together on numerous occasions, making it clear that they are quite serious about the relationship. Lopez had also previously mentioned that she could get married again in the future since she is a strong believer in happy marriages.

Ben Affleck recently appeared on the celebrity talk show, The Howard Stern Show, and had an open conversation about his love life and how he almost didn’t rekindle with Lopez. He admitted that he was doubtful about being in a serious relationship for a while, mainly because his kids are also involved. “It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it”, he said.

Ben also shed some light on how the celebrity status has affected his and Jennifer Garner’s kids over the years. “That being said, I know that my life affects them. Me and their mom are celebrities and that is hard, let’s not bullsh*t each other right? That is a cross to bear. It is an albatross already. So, I have tried to live my life in a way, and then during the divorce, they printed f*cking horrible lies.”, he said.

Ben Affleck also admitted that his alcohol addiction had a lot to do with how trapped he felt in his past relationship. He stressed how he and Jennifer Garner tried their best to make it work for the kids but it just wasn’t meant to be. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Ben added.

