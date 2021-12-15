Keanu Reeves has weighed in on the now-viral ‘Sad Keanu’ meme. The actor is set to reprise his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be the fourth film of the sci-fi movie series, The Matrix. Moreover, the movie will be released almost 20 years after the third one came out, making it more exciting.

As we reach closer to the release day, Reeves is going around promoting it. During one of his appearances, the actor spoke about something viral on the internet for years, the famous ‘Sad Keanu’ meme. For the unaware, the meme stems from a paparazzi photo taken of Reeves in 2010 while he was sitting on a bench in New York eating a sandwich by himself, looking somewhat lost in thought.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Keanu Reeves addressed the meme before breaking into a song about it while discussing Reeves’ comic book, ‘BRZRKR.’ “I’m just eating a sandwich!” the actor exclaimed. When asked if he was actually sad when the photo was taken, the John Wick actor said, “I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.”

Keanu Reeves further explained the illustration in his comic book resembles the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme as the illustrator, Ron Garney drew a variation of the meme. The actor called the similarities “kinda meta,” noting that he didn’t know Garney was going to do that. “Life and art,” The Matrix Resurrections star said. But what happened next will make your heart melt!

When asked why is the actor ‘memeable,’ Reeves broke out into song and started performing a version of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” with an updated chorus. “Meme on me / when you’re not strong / I’ll be your friend / I’ll help you carry on,” he sang.

Watch the video here:

Other than Keanu Reeves, several talented actors are a part of The Matrix Resurrections, including Carrie Ann-Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick.

