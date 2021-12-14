Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the big screens this week and fans of Marvel are excited to watch the film. The hype around the film is also making everyone excited about the film. Amidst all these, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani has shared his reaction to the film.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is the third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise. The film explores the concept of the multiverse and ties the MCU to past Spider-Man film series.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, who has been giving daily updates of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the red carpet on Monday night, shared his reaction to the film a few hours ago. He took to Instagram stories and revealed ‘going mad’ over watching the film.

Not just that Ashish Chanchalani also said that he has no words to describe Tom Holland starrer and has been crying throughout the film. Los Angeles-based Indian content creator Niharika NM was also present at the event. Although he did not reveal any spoilers, he did say that he would love to watch the film as many as 50 times.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani shared a post on Instagram featuring himself from the event and captioned it, “Saw the best Spider-Man film of my life with the stars. Spider-Man : No Way Home is a pop culture milestone, you guys are not ready for whats coming, it WILL BLOW YOUR MIND AWAY The story the action THE FINAL ACT OF THE FILM,TRULY SPECTACULAR. Theaters are gonna turn into stadiums with this one. @sonypicturesin thank you for this❤️ Alsooo @niharika_nm thank you for this picture😭” Take a look at the post below:

Ashish had also met Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland back in 2019. A short video was also shared wherein they spoke about whether Tom has ever visited India and can they expect an Indian Avenger in any of the upcoming movies.

