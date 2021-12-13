While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding recently made the headlines, the tinsel town marriage everyone’s talking about now is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities began yesterday, and from the pictures and video available on social media now it looked like it was a grand affair.

While yesterday afternoon saw the couple celebrating their Mehendi function, around 9: 30 in the evening, they kickstarted their engagement ceremony. Day 2 of Ankita and Vicky’s wedding functions will begin with Haldi, which will be followed by the sangeet event in the evening. And we have some news about what’s in store.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, some new details of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain sangeet are now out. A source in the know informed the portal, “Ankita, Vicky and their friends have been preparing for the sangeet for many days now. While some special acts are lined up for the couple, Ankita and Vicky too will be performing on a medley of romantic tracks, which will be the highlight of the evening.”

Will only Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain perform at their Sangeet with family and close friends? Well, it will be more star-studded than that. The same source further told the portal, “Furthermore, while Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar performed on the engagement night, Badshah will be performing at the sangeet tonight.”

For Lokhande and Jain’s Haldi and engagement celebration, many celebrities were in attendance. Those in attendance included celebs like Mahhi Vij, Sana Makbul, Srishty Rode, Mahesh Shetty and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are set to walk down the aisle tomorrow afternoon at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai. It will be followed by a grand reception in the evening. Congratulations to the couple.

