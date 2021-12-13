Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting so much love from the audience. Even after getting a good response, there were rumours that the romantic show might go off-air due to falling TRP ratings. However, a recent report claimed that the Sony TV show won’t be wrapped up but Ekta Kapoor has a great idea to save the show.

The first episode aired this year on August 30. Initially, the show won many hearts but soon during the wedding sequence of Ram and Priya, netizens claimed the makers are stretching the topic. Later the cute banter between the lead characters again grabbed everyone’s attention.

As per the reports by Bollywood Life, Ekta Kapoor has a great idea for a new storyline. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) come from very different backgrounds; however, the two are constantly trying to save their marriage. Reportedly, in the coming episodes, Ram will be seen planning a date with Priya and he wants everything to go as planned but destiny has other plans. His stepmother, Nandini plays the spoilsport and plans to ruin their date.

The storyline will surely bring some new drama on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and everyone has hopes with Ekta Kapoor’s plans.

Earlier, a source close to Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer denied the rumours about the show going off-air. Talking to the same portal, the insider told, “Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood’s love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and no plans to pull it off air anytime soon.”

Even the lead stars Nakuul and Disha denied such rumours.

