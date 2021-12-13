Sara Ali Khan smashes soda bottles with bare hands on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan smashed soda bottles with her bare hands on the sets of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Advertisement

Sara is appearing as a special guest along with director Aanand L. Rai. While Sara and Aanand enjoyed all the performances by the contestants in Girls vs Boys special episode, Laj and Sharad gave brilliant performances to the songs ‘Jugni’ and ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’.

Advertisement

After their performances, Sara Ali Khan in a unique way promoted her movie Atrangi Re which stunned everyone. She challenges Sharad to drink 20 soda bottles. Somehow, Sharad completes drinking 8 bottles and she asks Sharad to smash the bottle against his hand. She then left everyone stunned by smashing two bottles against her own hand.

Check out the talent showcased by Sara Ali Khan below:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Must Read: Raj Anadkat Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Because Of Munmun Dutta? Bizarre Rumours Go Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube