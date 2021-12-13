Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are really close to the hearts of fans. Be it Dilip Joshi or Disha Vakani, viewers want updates on anyone related to the show. Recently, Koimoi reported to you about Raj Anadkat quitting the show soon. Ever since rumours have been rife that it’s happening due to Munmun Dutta. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Raj plays the role of Tapu in TMKOC. The actor replaced Bhavya Gandhi and won the hearts of viewers in very little time. Time and again, there have been rumours of romance between the actor and co-star Munmun Dutta. Despite the age gap, netizens have time and again speculated if the duo is dating.

Now, as there are chances that Raj Anadkat is soon bidding goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the witch hunt seems to have begun. Rumours are rife that the actor is doing so because of Munmun Dutta and well, there’s no legit reason behind it doing the rounds!

Meanwhile, Koimoi exclusively revealed last week about Raj Anadkat bidding adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after almost a 4-year long journey.

A source close to the show revealed to us, “The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren’t working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay.”

We also reached out to Asit Kumarr Modi for clarification. But the TMKOC producer reacted by saying, “Pata nahi mujhe kuch. Nahi, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat has remained tight-lipped about his exit till now!

