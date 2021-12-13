Indian Idol 12 couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been on the news for a few weeks now as there were rumours that the two are going separate ways. The speculations started when the female singer decided to exit from the music video, Fursat. Now, as per new reports, the creators of the song might not call Arunita for the music video launch which is set for December 16 release.

This will be their second track after the huge success of Manzoor Dil. The second video track is directed by Raj Surani and it features south beauty, Chitra Shukla, as the female lead.

Meanwhile the second track, Fursat is sung by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal and as per reports by ETimes, the female singer decided to opt-out due to parental issues. Although Raj Surani tried his level best to convince the Indian Idol 12 singer, still she wasn’t ready.

A source close to the music video told the news portal, “The media is most likely to ask her (Arunita Kanjilal) why she refused to shoot another song with Pawandeep Rajan. This is the last thing that the song maker, Team Raj Surani, wants at the occasion that will unveil his next work.”

“Moreover, Raj wants Arunita’s replacement Chitra Shukla (South actress) to be under the spotlight and not Arunita; the media attention being on Arunita can push Chitra into the background,” the source added.

As per the earlier reports, Arunita Kanjilal opted out after she claimed she don’t want to act, on the other hand, it was also reported that her parents aren’t too fond of Pawandeep.

Although many thought that the Indian Idol 12 couple have broken up but recently an Instagram post by Mohd Danish clarifies that the two singers are indeed together and they’re currently performing in Canada.

Talking about the new song, Fursat, Pawandeep Rajan had told, “This is my second song with Raj Surani from the contract and I can’t wait for it to release after receiving so much love for our first one. This is another romantic song that will touch the audience’s hearts and make them mushy over it. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s love for our new pair with Chitra. It was amazing working with her and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video.”

