For nearly a decade, South Indian films have dominated the Pan-India scene, captivating audiences across the country with their larger-than-life narratives and star power. However, a new Marathi film is set to shake up this dominance, stepping in as fresh competition in the Pan-Indian space. Releasing in seven languages, this film promises to be a game-changer.

Plot Overview

The storyline, while familiar, is designed to resonate with a broad audience. Aho Vikramaarka revolves around an evil villain, Asura, who oppresses the people, leaving them in despair. Enter our hero—a fearless supercop—who takes on Asura in a quest to restore justice and peace. As the narrative unfolds, the hero’s journey is not just about fighting evil; he also finds love with a beautiful woman, adding a romantic layer to his pursuit of justice.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Trikoti Peta and written by Prasad Varma Penmatsa, Aho Vikramaarka boasts an ensemble cast that includes Dev Gill, Chitra Shukla, Sayaji Shinde, Pravin Tarde, Prabhakar, Tejaswini Pandit, Rahul Nevse, Bitthiri Sathi, Krishna Murali Posani, and Vikram Sharma. The music is composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, while Karm Chawla and Guru Prasad Narnad handle the cinematography. Editing is managed by Tammiraju, with Phani Vihari Gantala overseeing visual effects. The film is produced under the banner of Dev Gill Productions.

Release Date

Aho Vikramaarka is set to release on August 30, 2024, and will be available in seven languages: Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. With a runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes, this crime-action thriller is poised to attract audiences from all corners of India.

Trailer

The trailer, already released in multiple languages, has generated significant buzz. It opens with a powerful question: “Do you know what a police officer should be like?” This is followed by dynamic shots of the protagonist stepping out of a Bolero and taking down adversaries in intense fight sequences. As of August 27th, the trailer is available in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, with the Malayalam and Bengali versions set to release soon.

This Marathi film’s entry into the Pan-Indian market marks an exciting new chapter, bringing fresh energy and competition to a space long dominated by South Indian cinema.

