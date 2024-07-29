The Marathi film industry has witnessed tremendous box office growth in the last few years. After Sairat recorded earth-shattering numbers, several films churned out impressive numbers despite a limited screen count. Now, all eyes are set on the upcoming biggie, Dharmaveer 2, which has the potential to enjoy a bumper response at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the upcoming Marathi biographical drama is based on the life of the late Anand Dighe, the political kingpin of the Thane district of Maharashtra. It’s a sequel to Dharmaveer (2022), which was a huge success at the Indian box office and enjoyed a long theatrical run.

For those who don’t know, the first installment was declared a blockbuster as it did a business of 26.10 crores net in India against a modest budget of 10 crores. Now, expectations are sky-high for Dharmaveer 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 9th August 2024. Yes, the film will enjoy the advantage of being a sequel, but repeating the success of the predecessor won’t be that easy.

The current political scenario will have an impact on Dharmaveer 2, and eventually, everything boils down to the content. If not across the state of Maharashtra, the biggie is expected to enjoy a terrific response in the Thane district.

Considering the positive response to the trailer, Dharmaveer 2 is aiming for a strong start, but in the long run, word-of-mouth will decide whether the film enters the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Marathi films of all-time:

Sairat – 81 crores Baipan Bhaari Deva – 76.50 crores Ved – 61.20 crores Natasamrat – 48 crores Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 40 crores Pawankhind – 38 crores Lai Bhaari – 36 crores Timepass 2 – 34 crores Naal – 31 crores Duniyadari – 30 crores

Dharmaveer 2 stars Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Snehal Tarde, and others in key roles.

