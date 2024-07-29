Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine hit it out of the park during its opening weekend. The biggie was projected to open big, but in reality, the numbers are much higher than projected. Talking about one of several achievements at the worldwide box office, the film has surpassed the opening weekends of Oppenheimer and Dune 2 in IMAX. Keep reading to know more!

The Shawn Levy directorial successfully grabbed the attention of Marvel’s massive fan base across the globe. All thanks to the positive reactions from the early rollout, the film enjoyed a blockbuster response right from the word go, registering an earth-shattering debut globally. For those who don’t know, the mark of $400 million has been crossed in just 5 days.

Going by the updated figures, Deadpool & Wolverine debuted with a smashing score of $438.3 million at the worldwide box office. As expected, the response in premium formats has been impressive, and as per the latest update, the MCU film has managed to beat the global IMAX debut of big releases like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2.

Oppenheimer was aggressively promoted to be viewed in IMAX for a fulfilling theatrical experience, and the marketing did pay off as the biggie enjoyed a massive response in IMAX. As a result, it made $35 million in IMAX during the opening weekend, including $13.9 million from overseas and $21.1 million from North America (USA and Canada).

Even Dune 2 tasted huge success in IMAX, and during the opening weekend, it earned an impressive $32.2 million globally. It included $13.7 million from overseas and $18.5 million from North America.

Deadpool & Wolverine has managed to overtake both biggies and has recorded a global debut worth $36.5 million, including $17.4 million from overseas and $19.1 million from North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

