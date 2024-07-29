Dhanush’s Raayan ended its opening weekend on a rocking note and is now on its way to emerge as a commercial success at the worldwide box office. The collection has gone well above the mark of 50 crores, and in the next few days, the film will enter the 100-crore club. Currently, only three Tamil releases of 2024 are a part of it: Aranmanai 4, Maharaja, and Indian 2. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Dhanush himself, the action thriller was released on 26 July and received decent reviews from critics. The performance of Dhanush and Suryah is being praised, and while there are complaints about the inconsistency in the content, the power-packed second half is said to be a strong pillar of the film.

Coming to the collection update, Raayan opened at 13.70 crores in India, registering the biggest start in Dhanush’s career. On the second day, there was a slight growth, with 13.80 crores coming in. On day 3, a good jump was seen, and 15 crores were recorded, pushing the overall tally to 42.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Including taxes, the domestic gross has crossed the 50 crore mark, and the collection stands at 50.15 crore. In overseas, Raayan recorded a good opening weekend by earning 16 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office tally to 66.15 crores gross at the end of 3 days.

With 66.15 crores gross already in the kitty, Raayan will be comfortably entering the 100 crore club in the next few days, becoming the fourth Kollywood film to achieve the feat in 2024. As of now, Aranmanai 4 (100.24 crores gross), Maharaja (109.13 crores gross), and Indian 2 (146.58 crores gross) have hit the century globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

