Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Sees 14.20% Jump On 2nd Sunday, Despite Deadpool & Wolverine

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri-led Bad Newz has cemented its position as a box office success, comfortably crossing the 50 crore mark in its second weekend. The film, a comedic drama directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, has shown remarkable resilience, especially given the intense competition from the recently released Hollywood blockbuster, Deadpool and Wolverine. Keep reading to know how Bad Newz fared on its 2nd weekend at the domestic box office!

After a solid start on Friday, collecting 2.22 crore, the film witnessed a significant uptick on Saturday, amassing 3.52 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday, with the film raking in 4.02 crore. This robust performance culminated in a total weekend collection of 9.76 crore. Bad Newz stands at 53.88 crore after 10 days at the domestic box office.

The film’s performance over the second weekend, with a strong Saturday and Sunday, has not only solidified its position but also positioned it on a promising trajectory towards the 60 crore mark. While the initial euphoria of the first week might have subsided slightly with the entry of the Hollywood giant Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Newz has managed to hold its ground and continue to draw audiences to theatres.

The film’s blend of humour, drama, and relatable characters seems to have struck a chord, ensuring repeat viewings and positive word-of-mouth. Its performance has been particularly strong in multiplexes in urban centres, indicating a preference for its content among the younger demographic.

While the journey ahead might be challenging due to the ongoing battle for screen space, Bad Newz has laid a strong foundation for itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Pushpa 2 Dodges Game Changer & Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Biggie, Playing It Smart For A 1000 Crore Milestone By Moving To 2025?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News