Glen Powell’s Twisters is enjoying its time in the theatres and has crossed a significant milestone at the global box office. Due to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie has faced a steep drop from last weekend, but despite that, it is moving ahead. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The stand-alone sequel to the 1996 film surprised everyone with its fantastic debut weekend. The movie has received an excellent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as the audience gave it a staggering 96% while it is certified fresh with a 76% critics score. It was inevitable that it would suffer with the arrival of the Marvel flick as it is one of the biggest films of this year, along with the MCU outing. The fans would definitely flock to the theatres for this one. This disaster movie, too, has its audience, but it indeed would have done much better if it hadn’t been released around this time.

If it weren’t for Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters would have been at the top of the domestic box office chart. Nevertheless, it has achieved an important milestone globally. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ movie crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office with considerable help from the US and overseas.

Twisters grossed a decent $11.1 million on its third weekend, facing a harsh drop of 60.2% from last weekend because of Deadpool 3. It has reached an international cume of $66.3 million over 76 markets. In North America, the movie collected $154,9 million, surging the collection to a $221.2 million global cume.

The tornado-chasing movie Twisters defied the industry’s prediction and debuted with an amazing $81.2 million, exceeding all expectations. It is about a retired tornado chaser and meteorologist who is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies. Twisters was released in the United States on July 19.

