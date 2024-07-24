Deadpool & Wolverine finally opens this weekend, and Marvel Studios is gearing up to recoup the losses sustained through years of losses stemming from a string of box office flops, including Eternals and The Marvels.

Last year, MCU The Marvels topped the list of the biggest box office losses by a wide margin, losing $237 million. The sequel to the highly successful 2019 film Captain Marvel had a budget of $455 million and needed to gross at least half a billion dollars to break even.

The Marvels, which recorded its lowest opening ever at $46.1 million U.S./$110 million worldwide, grossed $197 million worldwide at the end of its theatrical run.

However, Marvel Studios/Disney‘s Deadpool and Wolverine are on track to restore the MCU’s past glory. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine is projected to gross $160M—$170M in the domestic box office, surpassing the original Deadpool‘s $132.4M.

According to Deadline, the film is also projected to earn $ 340M-$360M worldwide with an offshore start of $180M-$190M. If it meets these expectations, it will outperform its predecessors, Deadpool 2’s $137M in 2018 and Deadpool’s $132M in 2016.

While the estimated projections for global openings are high for the post-COVID era, they are still way under Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $600.5M, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $452M. But if Deadpool and Wolverine hits its current estimated mark on the low end of $340M global, it’s destined to be the biggest R-rated opening of all time.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

