Mere Days ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine’s release in Theaters across the globe, a lucky few who were invited for an early viewing of the film on July 22 have shared their first reactions on social media. Going by the early reviews, it appears the MCU has a bonafide hit.

For the first time ever, the eagerly awaited film Deadpool & Wolverine sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up for their MCU debuts. Ardent fans have been waiting to see the duo appear in the film together since ‘Merc with a Mouth’ Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, stormed theaters in 2016.

The first two instalments in the franchise have consistently drawn positive critic reviews, scoring 85% and 84%, respectively, on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

On the press tour promoting the latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, who has portrayed Wolverine for nearly two decades, said that this was his best work yet as a clawed grouchy mutant. Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have not shied away from hyping the film before its release.

So, do Deadpool and Wolverine live up to their hype?

Early reactions suggest the answer is a resounding yes. Several critics called the film Marvel’s “Love Letter” to Fans” and praised Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s chemistry in the movie.

Nerdtropolis’ Sean Tajipour gave Deadpool and Wolverine a rave review, writing, “‘Deadpool and Wolverine ‘is a game changer for the MCU as it is the biggest, boldest, and most badass MCU film since ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame,'” wrote Nerdtropolis’ Sean Tajipour. “Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are the ultimate duo we’ve all been waiting for!”

Meanwhile, IndieWire’s Mike Ryan was also generous with his praise, writing on X: “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE smokes. So much fun. And a love letter (hate that term, but that’s what it is) to the Fox era of Marvel movies. I assumed it would be violent based on how much Marvel’s been selling that, but I’d say it’s the most gory of the three.”

Lya Hale, a top critic on Rotten Tomatoes, wrote, “Just watched #DeadpoolAndWolverine, and it was Marvel’s f*cking love letters to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!!

David Thompson At The Direct called the film “the funniest MCU project ever & (of course) the goriest. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together, as these icons are INCREDIBLE. “

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on Jul 26, 2024

