Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Tease Avengers Movies Cameos: "Yeah, We'll See"

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprised their title roles in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, and they might have just alluded to appearing in the upcoming Avengers movies. In a recent interview with Variety, a coy Ryan Reynolds, while avoiding giving a direct answer to whether they’ll appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, did not deny the rumors circulating in the multiverse.

Lately, there have been multiple crossovers between Fox-made X-Men movies and the MCU. Recently, we saw the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer’s Beast in 2023’s The Marvels.

Deadpool & Wolverine have dropped multiple hints, including a Ssecret Wars-related Easter egg. Fans strongly believe Wade Wilson and X-Man Logan will appear in the untitled Avengers 5 or the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

Furthermore, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, was a rumoured contender to direct the Avengers movie. While the stars have not confirmed the speculation, in a recent Variety interview, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman alluded to the possibility of the two worlds colliding.

When asked if they will appear in the Avengers movie, Ryan Reynolds said, “I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah,” and an evasive Jackman added, “Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour,” he said. “I’m not sure how to answer.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy, who did not deny the rumours, hinted, “We’re going to get a far more packed and evasive answer for all future interviews, as Reynolds quipped:” ‘An echoing cough in the distance; a hawk circles.’ You can throw that in there if you like.”

The stars’ evasiveness suggests that the rumors might be true. Fans will have to wait and see.

