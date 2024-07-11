DreamWorks Animation has announced the return of the Shrek franchise with the gang back to the swamp. Back in June, Eddie Murphy, who has been the voice behind the lovable character of Donkey since 2001 teased about the upcoming project and hinted at a standalone Donkey movie. Moreover, it’s been over two decades since the first Shrek was released, and the franchise has since released three sequels and two Puss in Boots spin-offs.

The movie grossed over $267 million globally during its original run. The original Shrek hit theaters in 2001 and won the first Academy Award for a best animated feature film. The franchise chapters featured several A-list stars including Julie Andrews, Rupert Everett, John Cleese, John Lithgow, Craig Robinson, Amy Sedaris, and Jon Hamm.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shrek 5.

Shrek 5 Release Date

Shrek 5 is announced to release on July 1, 2026, over 25 years after the original film was released.

Shrek 5 Cast

Alongside Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz are also returning as the voice of Shrek and Fiona. New cast members are yet to be announced.

Walt Dohrn, who was the writer and artist for Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, is directing the upcoming movie.

Reflecting on his role, Murphy told Collider, “We started doing Shrek [5] four or five months ago. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. I think [Shrek 5 is] coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.” Whereas Myers shared with GQ in 2022, “If I had to do one Shrek a year I’d be thrilled.”

Shrek 5 Plot

While the official plot is under wraps, given the franchise’s history, we can anticipate another installment of Shrek’s escapades in the enchanting realm of Far Far Away, featuring its trademark blend of humor, beloved characters, and heartfelt moments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez In Revenge Mode! Demands Whopping $75 Million From Ben Affleck’s Net Worth In Divorce Settlement? Insiders Say, “She’s Adding All Private Jet Bills…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News