Even after eight years into breakup, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is still not settled. The former couple is apparently still in the talking stage to discuss the remaining issues in the divorce negotiations.

A source close to the couple told People that “both sides are still talking” and the divorce “is not done yet.” The Maleficent star originally filed for divorce in September 2016 and was declared legally single by a judge in 2019. Both share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins, Knox and Vivienne.

More recently, another source revealed that Pitt has “virtually no contact” with their adult children, but shares “visitation with younger kids”, as per agreement with Jolie. Following the filming of Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, the actor’s interaction with younger kids has been more limited. He could be seen with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon in the UK at the British Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Jolie is “happy and content with her life” as she focuses on her kids and work. Her upcoming projects include directing the movie Without Blood starring Salma Hayek-Pinault and starring as Maria Callas in the biopic Maria directed by Pablo Larrain.

Other than their divorce, the former couple are also embroiled in a separate legal battle over their former shared French winery. Pitt has sued Jolie for selling her shares without his approval, alleging that she violated an agreement they had. In a statement from May, Jolie’s lawyer addressed the winery case, saying she “looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal.”

Back in 2017, Pitt opened up about his divorce proceedings with GQ and revealed that he and Jolie “have been able to work together to sort this out.” He said, “We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees.”

Moreover, Pitt used to struggle with the “long-drawn drama with Angelina…, especially custody drama and abuse allegations,” however, he’s trying to move on with his life considering “things don’t seem to change.”

