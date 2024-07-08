Brad Pitt moved on from her ex, Angelina Jolie, a few years after the divorce. He was repeatedly linked with Ines de Ramon, and the Hollywood star has now confirmed it at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The actor is presently gearing up for his upcoming F1 movie, and the trailer has finally been released. But despite the busy schedule, the actor is down on spending moments with his alleged girlfriend and is not shy from showing a little PDA!

For the unversed, the actor and Swiss beauty were first spotted together at the premiere of Babylon in December 2022. They reportedly met each other through a mutual friend. She was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, who is known for playing Stefan Salvatore in the popular supernatural series. They parted ways in September 2022 after being married for three years. Paul and Ines officially filed for divorce in February 2023.

Page Six reported Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted holding hands at the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday. The F1 movie star sported a light yellow colored jacket over a plain white tee and a pale yellow colored pair of pants. He wore a hat and a pair of black sunnies to accessorize his outfit. On the other hand, Ines wore a pale blue colored dress with long sleeves.

Ines de Ramon carried a black purse with gold details and wore a gold chain to accessorize the OOTD. Like Brad Pitt, she sported sunglasses to keep off the sunlight. The picture showed Brad escorting his lady love through the Formula 1 race show by holding her hands. There were rumors that Pitt was ready to take the relationship to the next level and propose to her.

Here’s how the netizens feel about their PDA-

One user wrote, “I hope Brad Pitt finds peace and happiness. I’m not encouraged by the look on her face. It’s a little too smirky for my taste. I could be wrong, but first impressions are usually the correct ones.”

Another added, “I recognize that walk and that teeth sucking look on her face. Run, Brad! Run!”

Followed by one adding, “Oh no is it just me, or did he try to get himself an AJ lookalike?”

One quipped, “I thought that was a fake PR relationship… they have zero chemistry…”

“He’s nothing but an abusive and deadbeat dad,” added one person.

And, “She has the look of Angelina Jolie. Run Ines now if you known what’s good for you. Don’t trust this guy.”

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon walk in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024, in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Kym Illman/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/h2OHjf6jiZ — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) July 7, 2024

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Debut as Couple at British F1 Grand Prix #f1 https://t.co/WaXkxubHGz pic.twitter.com/IzmVrpaGAd — Jeff Thompson (@jeffjthompson) July 7, 2024

n the professional front, Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is reportedly one of the costliest films ever and has an alleged budget of $300 million or more than that. The trailer was released recently and is set to be released in the theatres in 2025.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Henry Cavill “Apologized Profusely” To A Girl After Shooting Raunchy Scenes In The Tudors: “It Got A Bit Hard”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News