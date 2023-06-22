Brad Pitt is a man worth millions. But did you know that this was not the case initially? The actor had his share of struggles, rejections, and failures. He first shot to fame with a brief role in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. Pitt was not the only one who auditioned for it. In fact, he was rejected for the role after the first audition.

Later, Pitt was roped in Thelma & Louise and rest as we know in history! He landed in LA with only $275 to his name and signed up as an extra at three different places to work. But he was really happy that he could start his journey.

Things changed after Thelma and Louise happened in Brad Pitt’s life. However, you would be surprised to know how much the actor was paid for the role. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film starred Pitt as J.D., and he was paid a salary of $6000 for his role, as reported by Parade. But it was never looking back for Pitt henceforth looking at his salary timeline. Scroll down to read about his growth and the salaries he took for some major films.

After Thelma and Louise, Brad Pitt got a big break in the 1993 thriller Kalifornia and was paid a sum of $500,000 for the film. But his first big fact check came to him with David Fincher’s Se7en in 1995, where he was paid $4 M for his character David Mills. From here, the road to success started for Pitt, and he charged around the same figure for his next few films 12 Monkeys, Devil’s Own, and Seven Years In Tibet, as reported by The Things.

However, he quickly climbed up the ladder to success in the late 90s, when he was paid around $10 M for his successful film Fight Club. This further shot up to $ 17.5 M for his 2004 film Troy which also starred Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom. His life turned professionally and personally with Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, where he was reportedly paid $ 20 M as per a report in Marca.

For the longest, Pitt stayed in the bracket of $20 to $25 M, depending on the roles. According to Cosmopolitan, his next big jump is with the Formula 1 movie being produced by Apple, where the actor is being paid $30 M. He is also working on a film with George Clooney titled Wolves. From $6000 in Thelma and Louise in 1991 to Apple’s Formula 1 movie, Brad Pitt’s salary for each film has seen a jump of almost 500,000%. 499900%, to be specific and precise! Now that is how you define a growth of 32 years and approximately 43 films!

The Exceptions:

Pitt has let go of his high fee range for many movies, but two of them need special mention. The actor charged his initial payment of $10 M for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood slashing down the budget for the film. While he made a cut here, he pulled off a bomb for his brief appearance in the 2022 film The Lost City where he charged $2 million, reportedly the same as the antagonist Daniel Radcliffe and almost the same as the lead Channing Tatum who was paid $2.5 M.

