The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 under the guidance of rapper and fashion icon Pharrell Williams proved to be a hit amongst fashion enthusiasts. A few top musicians and close pals of Pharrell were spotted at the mega-event but it was Rihanna who easily stole the limelight. While her checkered cropped denim shirt with an oversized jacket was discussed widely, it is the diamond encrusted choker watch that led to jaw-dropping reactions on the Internet. Scroll down to know the details.

Before we dive-in, the Louis Vuitton’s latest show by Pharrell Williams in Paris was attended by Beyonce, her rapper husband Jay Z, Euphoria star Zendaya, and social media queen Kim Kardashian. Rihanna marked her attendance at the fashion event with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Rihanna’s choker watch, the award-winning crooner took her fashion game a notch higher with her strong accessories choices. RiRi opted for a one-of-a-kind choker by Jacob & Co which came with 30 carats baguette-cut white diamonds, as revealed by the official Instagram page of the brand. The diamond-choker watch is reportedly valued at a whopping US $670,000 and features 338 brilliant-cut diamonds set onto the movement. According to reports, the 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon has been reassembled to be worn as a choker.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

Social media fans were quick to react to Rihanna’s new accessory. One user stated, “It would be cool to have it hang not on the band but on a thinner chain, maybe?” Another posted, “I don’t know why. But that “watch” makes me uncomfortable.”

The next one trolled the Grammy-winning singer saying, “Who tf would put a time piece on their neck? Lol.” One added, “So she can’t see the time. Totally f**king pointless. What a waste of time. The world really has gone to s**t.” Another concluded, “How the hell can she see the time when its on her neck!”

Rihanna apart from her diamond-choker watch also opted for a layered necklace along with a beanie adorned by a diamond brooch. For the unversed, the Umbrella hitmaker had also opted for a Jacob & Co. Northern Lights watch during her record-breaking Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Details Chad Stahelski Direction Style: “He Wants It To Feel Real, He Wants Beautiful Violence”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News