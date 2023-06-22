Handsome hunk John Krasinski is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who is most famously known for playing Jim in the sitcom The Office. Even though he has worked hard to carve a niche in the acting industry, there are times when John has faced humiliation for marrying Emily Blunt, one of the top actresses in Hollywood. And today, we found a video where the actor talked about the same in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon. Keep scrolling to watch that.

John and Emily are the ‘IT’ couple in the industry. They are the most fun-loving, goofy and s*xy couple to be seen, and since 2010, the duo has been on this beautiful married journey.

When John Krasinski had once appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Jimmy started asking about how his wife, Emily Blunt, was, and the audience cheered in their loudest voices. The actor promptly said, “That reaction means I married up, and don’t I know it? And they don’t have to tell me, the customs agent in London did.”

John Krasinski further recalled an incident and shared, “I don’t know if you know Emily just shot a movie. It’s a small indie called ‘Marry Poppins’, and I went to visit her all the time. I was shooting something else, but I went almost every weekend, and it was going great. The customs, the whole experience, whatever. And then, I hit this… this guy about my age, and he looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me, and he said, ‘says here that you’re an actor’, and I said, ‘yeah’. Then he goes, ‘Would I know you from anything?’ I went ‘You know we redid the UK version of The Office’. Strike One. He was like ‘oh you took what we did perfect’.”

“Then I said ‘yeah’, and he says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ I said, ‘my wife’ and when I said she’s an actress, he asks, ‘Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know maybe, her name is Emily Blunt.’ He goes, ‘You?’ and then he further says, ‘you married Emily Blunt?’ And I was like, ‘yeah’, and then he thuds the stamp ‘Okay, go. Just go’.”

Well, isn’t it a quite hilarious story? What do you think about John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s pair-up? Let us know.

