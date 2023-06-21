Keeping John Krasinski on the list of most desirable men in the showbiz industry would not be wrong. As the actor started his journey from TV sitcoms, he became one of Hollywood’s best actors. The actor is married to Emily Blunt; they are Hollywood’s famous couple, the Krasinski-Blunt, and are living the best of their bedroom life.

The actor has been happily married to the ‘Oppenheimer’ star since 2010, and it has been a beautiful journey for them. The Office star once got pumped up his body for his role in 2016’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. Sharing about the role, the actor spilt beans about how the role credited to his s*x life with his wife. Read on to find out what the actor had to say!

In an interview with ELLE Magazine, John Krasinski said: “Totally selfishly, [s*x] is so much better for me being jacked.” The couple welcomed their second child in the same year, which has been a charm in their personal life. “Because you feel so much more confident, and you see yourself as this much more s*xual person, which is really fun.”

Even Blunt appreciated his body as John Krasinski added, “The truth is, she really is that person who would like me anyway. But I don’t think she’s going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed.” The Office actor also shared that he can’t get over how great Blunt looks after just having a baby a few months back when given the statement.

Both of them met for the first time in 2008 and went on to have their first date the same year. They quickly hit it off, as Krasinski has said that he knew Emily was the one after their initial date as they tied their knot in 2010. Following a few years of their marriage, their family grew, with the couple becoming parents of two daughters by 2016.

