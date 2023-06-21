Sandra Bullock is among the few stars who refrain from doing n*de scenes, and she being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, had the power to voice her discomfort in the industry. The Academy Award nominee once shared her concern over showcasing a good part of her a** in her film Gravity. The film was directed by Alfonso Cuarón, featured George Clooney beside Bullock, and went on to grab multiple awards at the Oscars.

For the unversed, Sandra played the role of an astronaut in the film, and not many know the film went to Angelina Jolie before the Miss Congeniality star came on board; but unfortunately, as per reports, Jolie’s then manager turned back the makers, which later on cost them their job as the Maleficent star fired her manager. Even Scarlett Johansson was in the running for the role, but that too, didn’t work out and ended up in Sandra’s kitty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock’s Dr Ryan Stone is in her space shuttle for the most part of the movie, and during that, she was asked to wear clothes which exposed her heinie, and that did not board well with the actress, and she expressed herself while speaking to Toronto Sun, and said, “I worked out hard for this movie, I had to because there is a lot of me on show. I had a few arguments about the scenes where I’m basically in my underwear with pants that don’t even cover my bottom! I’m flying away from the camera, so my b*tt is in people’s faces a lot. I mean, why is that necessary?”

As per a report in Fox News, Sandra Bullock hurts people while flying, i.e. taking a flight or something like that; hence she was surprised when the Gravity role came her way. Sharing how pathetic she gets while taking a flight, the actress once said, “I have a lot of friends that have permanent nail marks in their arms… The moaning that comes from me when there is turbulence. It’s awkward for everyone around.”

Sandra Bullock ended up being nominated for the Oscars in the category of Best Actress, while both Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson regretted not landing the part.

For more such Hollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Emilia Clarke Literally Jumps In Chair With Excitement As She Fangirls Over Snoop Dogg & Recalls Meeting Him, Who Told Her “I Would Protect Your Eggs Any Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News