Angelina Jolie’s romance with Billy Bob Thornton was indeed the talk of the town in the early 2000s. The duo never failed to make headlines with their PDA-filled outings and were often spotted making out in public. While they have often revealed how their three-year marriage was intense, the former couple once got candid about one raunchy experience they had in their car right before a red carpet event.

Jolie and Thornton met on the sets of their 1999 film Pushing Tin. The two soon hit it off that they eloped the following year. Thornton even ended his engagement to Laura Dern to be with Jolie. The two were officially divorced in 2003.

Owing to their massive fame, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton became one of the most high-profile couples in the industry. While being deeply in love, the two often got candid about their life in the bedroom and once revealed one of the most interesting thing they had done together.

In June 2000, nearly a month after their marriage, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton made their first official public appearance at the premier of Gone in 60 Seconds. Angie played the role of Nicolas Cage’s car thief character’s mechanic girlfriend and walked the red carpet of the event with her then-husband. At the red carpet, the duo kept on kissing and making out, leaving everyone stunned.

During their interaction with MTV News, the couple was asked about the most exciting they had done either individually or together. Thornton did not think twice and revealed that he and his then-wife had s*x on their way to the premiere. He said, “I think it was today. My favourite one in a car was today, just before we got here.” He added, “Yopu want me to be honest with you? We f*cked in the car on the way here.”

