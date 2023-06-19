Weeks after raising concern over her health, singer Ariana Grande was spotted again looking very different. The renowned songstress, who is currently in the middle of filming her upcoming movie Wicked, was clicked on the sets of her new movie wearing a blonde wig and a huge pink coat. For the unversed, Ariana is all set to play the role of Good Witch Glinda in Wicked. Scroll down to read more.

Ariana Grande has been very open about how she has been body-shamed on social media. The singer recently requested her fans to be less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.

Speaking of Ariana Grande’s latest appearance, according to The Mirror, the crooner was spotted with a chiselled jawline and her face looked sharp as she filmed her new movie. When it comes to look, the singer is usually seen in her high-rise ponytail with heavily winged eyeliner. In the latest pictures, Ariana was papped with her co-star Cynthia who was spotted in the iconic green makeup of the Wicked Witch of the West. The latest look of Ariana comes after she got her loyal fans worried of weight loss and looking very slim.

Take a look:

🚨Ariana Grande is seen on the filming of “Wicked” 🎬 pic.twitter.com/XrNcdIyudE — Pop Hive (@thepophive) June 17, 2023

Social media users shared a mixed bag of reactions after the latest pictures of Ariana Grande surfaced on the Internet. One user said, “Ozempic face” as another claimed, “Pink is her color.”

The next one tweeted, “She doesn’t age omg.” And, one posted, “Feels like I’ve already watched the damn thing with all of these pics. One user added “WHY DOES SHE LOOK YOUNGER OMG MOTHER.” And, one concluded, “She looks healthy on that photo.”

The Grammy-winning singer with the help of a recent video on social media shared, “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

The Thank U, Next hitmaker added, “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, s*xy or not s*xy, we should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don’t like. I think we should help each other work towards just being safer and keeping each other safer.”

Ariana Grande then stated, “Personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

