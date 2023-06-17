Ariana Grande seems to have real ‘problems’ in her personal life, as things are reportedly not good with her husband, Dalton Gomez. The singer secretly made one of the biggest moves of her life as she married her fiancé and partner of over a year, Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez. However, as shocking as it was for the world, they were first romantically linked in February 2020 and made headlines for their love life.

Following the singer signing on for the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, it is reportedly said that the couple has hit a rough patch. Unlike Grande’s previous partners, Gomez does not belong to the entertainment industry. He is a real estate agent who has worked as a buyer’s agent for a luxury real estate company based in Los Angeles. Read on ahead to know if there is something off between the couple.

Radar Online reports that landing the role in the film adaptation of Wicked is reportedly costing Ariana Grande her love life. The reason for the rough patch in their two-year marriage is revealed to be her latest project, which has “taken over her life.” Along with that, the distance between them is not helping them either. “Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year and still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it’s been a huge strain,” a source told the outlet.

Dalton Gomez has visited the ‘Bang Bang’ singer overseas, but still, the distance is taking a toll on their love life as it has impacted every aspect of their life. Adding about the reaction of Ariana Grande, the source added, “She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either.”

With all that, the real estate agent does understand that his partner is one of the most famous personalities in the world, but the lack of time is having a tole ever since Grande was cast in the show. “While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin,” added the source.

