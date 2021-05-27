There are beautiful brides, and then there are angelic ones like Ariana Grande. The singer looked stunning in the picture she shared from her intimate, informal wedding ceremony to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot at the singer’s home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

For those who do not know, news of a budding romance between the two first sparked in February 2020. Grande went public with their relationship via the music video of her and Justin Bieber’s collab track, ‘Stuck With You’, last May. In December, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez after spending months quarantined together in Los Angeles owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the wedding pictures, on Wednesday, Ariana Grande took to social media and shared a series of breathtaking photos. These are the first pics we have seen of Ariana and Dalton Gomez from their private nuptials. While we get to see the singer look stunning as ever, we also get glimpses of how beautiful the home was decorated for the function.

Ariana Grande looked stunning in a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang. The dress also featured an exposed bra strap closure and a plunging back. Grande completed her ensemble with pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a hand-pleated bubble veil topped with a satin bow. The jewellery matched her engagement ring to perfection.

As for her hair and makeup, hairstylist Josh Liu gave her a classy half-up, half-down ‘do with soft curls, and makeup artist Ash Kolm perfected her natural makeup like expected from a professional. Dalton Gomez looked dapper in a Tom Ford suit for the ceremony.

While most pictures show us how stunning Ariana Grande looked in her wedding outfit, the couple posing together had stolen our hearts. The one featuring Dalton picking up Grande and sweeping her off her feet is totally adorable. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ariana Grande also shared a black and white image of her and Dalton Gomez kissing. She kept the caption simple by writing “5.15.21” She added a white heart alongside this milestone date in her life.

Congrats, Ariana and Dalton, on this beautiful moment of your life.

