Today’s news about Ariana Grande is sure to break millions of hearts as it’s about her getting hitched. This time, it’s no rumours or ‘news as per sources’, but it’s an authoritative person who has confirmed the news. Grande has now officially married to her beau, Dalton Gomez.

Yes, you read that right! After giving a glimpse of their romance on social media, the duo finally got hitched in an intimate ceremony. As confirmed by Grande’s representative, less than 20 people were present on the auspicious occasion. The couple got hitched at their home in Montecito, California.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Ariana Grande’s representative said, “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” Speaking of the wedding location, the representative added, “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

For those who aren’t aware, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in January 2020, even though the news first came to the limelight during March. They got engaged in December last year. Dalton is a real estate agent by profession.

We wish both a happy married life!

Back in March, Ariana and Dalton were spotted enjoying the weekend, after the paparazzi clicked the couple stepping out of a restaurant in Santa Monica in California.

According to a report of Just Jared, the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night. The news had gone viral on social media.

