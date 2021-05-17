Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas’ happy paradise seems to be in a little trouble. No No! Before you come to any conclusion, let us tell you that they are perfectly going strong as a couple. The trouble that we are talking about is related to Nick’s health.

Reportedly the singer got injured on the sets of his television show he was working on. He was even hospitalised for the same. Keep scrolling further to know more details.

According to reports in TMZ, Nick Jonas suffered an injury on Saturday on the sets of a television show he was working on. The severity of his injury is still not known, but onlookers have reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The portal, however, reported that Nick Jonas came back home on Sunday and will resume shoot for his singing reality show, The Voice, on Monday. The singer is currently recovering in Los Angeles without his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London.

PeeCee has been there since the end of last year to shoot for multiple projects. Nick, meanwhile, has been working on The Voice and even launched his Spaceman album. Well, the singer had recently, in an interview, revealed that he had prioritized his physical health more than anything after he has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Well, we hope that everything is fine with Nick Jonas and he resumes shoot soon. Also, we hope that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is able to visit her hubby at the soonest.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas raised almost $1 million for Covid-19 relief work in India. After achieving their target amount, they have now increased the amount to $3 million.

