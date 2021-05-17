Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have once again dominated the mainstream headlines as they confirmed they are returning for Enola Holmes 2. The franchise that gave Netflix one of its crown jewels and garnered approximately 76 million views in its debut month, is a much-anticipated film across the globe. And as the production for the sequel begins, new updates are coming in.

For the unversed, based on Nancy Springer’s novel, Enola Holmes is about the sister of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. The titular character is played by Millie Bobby Brown and Sherlock by Henry Cavill. While a lot of things about the film are already in the buzz universe, the latest to be explored by the studio is said to be Sherlock’s s*xuality. Below is all you need to know about this update of the day.

It was recently when the speculations had that Henry Cavill will have a meatier role as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2 this time around. The two will highlight the movie together it was said. Now, as per We Got This Covered and their intel Daniel Richtman, the studio is planning to explore Sherlock’s s*xuality and portray him bis*xual in the film. Yes, you read that right. The buzz is strong about this.

However, one cannot deny the possibility of this layer completely, since the most recent show about Sherlock Holmes apart from Enola Holmes, The Irregulars did hint at the same. In the show, Dr Watson was revealed to be gay and had a feeling for Sherlock. The angle had garnered criticism from many segments. Top of that, the fact that Watson had a part to play in Holmes’ wife Alice’s death, made the show get a label of promoting evil gay trope.

What do you feel about this new angle & how excited are you for Enola Holmes 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

