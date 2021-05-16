New pictures of actress Lily James as nineties star Pamela Anderson in the limited series Pam & Tommy have gone viral from the set of the show.

In the images, James sports a messy blonde beehive with a blue slip dress and a lengthy white cardigan, with patchwork platform boots in a blue to match her dress.

I BELIEVE IN LILY JAMES SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/yEHHhlMgnJ — mel ♡'s bucky (@brnesbelova) May 14, 2021

To match Baywatch star Anderson’s persona, Lily James also wears a fake bust. Pamela Anderson had reportedly increased her bust size through two implant surgeries beginning in 1989, according to author Sheila Jeffreys.

Pam & Tommy also stars Sebastian Stan as Anderson’s former beau, rocker Tommy Lee, and will focus on the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Lee, reports mirror.co.uk.

The show will also focus on the aftermath of Anderson’s s*x tape being released on the internet during this tenure.

Pam & Tommy stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling in other important roles.

According to mirror.co.uk. Anderson has reportedly slammed the show as a “cheap knock off” that puts her life in the spotlight.

Pamela Anderson claimed she has never heard of Lily James or Sebastian Stan before now.

